It’s New York fashion week, and everyone is outside! As some of the biggest influencers, celebrities, and models hit the runway to rock the hottest designer’s new looks, everyone is waiting and watching to see who will be at the shows. Yesterday Lil Kim shared with her followers her ensemble as she prepared to go to Cristian Siriano’s show. However, it was Gunna’s NYFW look that turned a few heads, starting with Joe Budden. Joe chose violence and called out Gunna for his outfit on his Instagram page. Joe reposted a picture of Gunna with the caption,” I don’t want to hear a word about my outfit ever again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Gunna stood in front of a pool and wore a Christian Dior top with a black leather vest, black shorts, and almost knee-high boots Rick Owens. The “Drip too hard” rapper was iced out, wearing several layers of jewelry. His outfit caused a scene in his comment section. Over 15,000 people left comments leaving their unsolicited feedback about the fit. One commented, “Na, this fit ain’t it Gunna Respectfully.” It wasn’t all bad, though, one commenter defended Gunna writing, “Yall clowning his fit, yet his net worth can buy your family tree. Yall got no respect.”

People started discussing his outfit so much he started trending on Twitter. Although some people didn’t like his outfit, Gunna is very on-trend. Many celebrities have been wearing the trendy Rick Owens shoe issues, such as Jayda Cheaves. The shoe Jayda is wearing below is currently sold out and retails at $1,540. However, there is an affordable collection of Converse sneakers that cost $170.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAYDA WAYDA (@jaydacheaves)

Roomies, drop a comment to let us know what you think of the outfit below.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Joe Budden Calls Out Gunna Over His NYFW Look On Instagram appeared first on The Shade Room.