Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Gets Engaged To BF Peter Neal – Hollywood Life

Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her new fiance Peter Neal posing as she wore her beautiful diamond engagement ring after they promised each other ‘forever.’

Naomi Biden, 27, is engaged! The granddaughter of President Joe Biden, 78, shared the happy news that she’ll be saying “I do” with her boyfriend Peter Neal in an Instagram post on Sept. 4. It included a pic of the future bride and groom posing together as she showed off her pretty diamond engagement ring to the camera.

“Forever 🤍,” she sweetly wrote alongside the epic selfie. They were both standing outside in the snapshot and Peter flashed a smile while Naomi rested her head on his and looked as thrilled as could be. The post brought on a lot of congratulatory messages from her followers as well as comments about her incredible ring.

“Congratulations, that’s fantastic, you have found your soulmate ♥️,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “So happy for you both!” A third called the ring “gorgeous” and a fourth shared, “How wonderful!” Others left heart and champagne bottle emojis to celebrate.

In addition to Naomi, Peter shared the same post-engagement pic to his own Instagram and they both tagged the location as Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Naomi and Peter’s engagement comes after they’ve been dating for at least three years. They sometimes shared glimpses into their relationship in pics and videos on social media, including a birthday post Peter recently shared for Naomi in 2019. “Happy birthday to my partner in everything @naomibiden who is the most brilliant and beautiful best friend. She is more kind, loving, and thoughtful than the world deserves and we are all, and me in particular, lucky to get another trip around the sun with her,” the caption read.

Naomi, who is Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Biden‘s daughter, is one of Joe’s seven grandchildren. She has been seen with him and other family members at various political events over the years, including when Joe served as vice president for two terms when Barack Obama was in office.