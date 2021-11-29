Joe Biden Speaks About The COVID-19 Omicron Variant: “This Variant Is A Cause For Concern, Not A Cause For Panic”

On Monday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation as news about the new COVID-19 variant omicron continues to spread, and officials start to take precautions before it possibly makes its way to the United States.

During his address, Biden said that there were three messages that he wanted people to take away from his address. He said, “First, this variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. We have the best vaccine in the world. The best medicines, the best scientists, and we’re learning more every single day. And we’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed. Not chaos and confusion.”

According to ABC News, a travel advisory was put into place after the omicron variant was first detected in Botswana. Since then, cases have been reported elsewhere in South Africa, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and Canada.

Biden credited the scientific team in Southern Africa for identifying the variant and notifying the rest of the world of its existence. “This kind of transparency is to be encouraged and applauded because it increases our ability to respond quickly to any new threats,” Biden said.

There were no talks of possible lockdowns, however, Biden was very adamant about encouraging Americans to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. As for those who are already vaccinated, Biden advised them to get booster shots if they are eligible.

Biden also said if this new variant prompts for a new vaccine, the White House is already working with officials at Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to develop a possible plan.

Check out President Biden’ full address below:

