Joaquin Phoenix takes extreme measures to urge people to become vegan before the BAFTA 2020

%MINIFYHTML6041bdd7d8fb9b7b83cf81372e5bd24c11% %MINIFYHTML6041bdd7d8fb9b7b83cf81372e5bd24c12%

WENN / Avalon

Hoping to encourage others to learn more about plant-based eating, the star of & # 39; Joker & # 39; joins a protest for animal rights organized by Animal Equality by attaching to the Tower Bridge in London.

Up News Info –

Oscar Award Joaquin Phoenix He tied himself to the Tower Bridge in London and urged the British to become vegan during a protest for animal rights before the BAFTA Awards on Sunday, February 2.

The "jester"The star, who won the Best Actor award at the ceremony, joined Animal Equality activists as they displayed a huge banner on the bridge, which said: & # 39; Industrial agriculture is destroying our planet. Go vegan & # 39 ;.

%MINIFYHTML6041bdd7d8fb9b7b83cf81372e5bd24c13% %MINIFYHTML6041bdd7d8fb9b7b83cf81372e5bd24c14%

Joaquin told reporters: "I think we have a personal responsibility to take action at this time and one way to mitigate climate change is by adjusting our consumption and relying on plants."

%MINIFYHTML6041bdd7d8fb9b7b83cf81372e5bd24c15% %MINIFYHTML6041bdd7d8fb9b7b83cf81372e5bd24c16%

"Sometimes I feel that there is not enough talk. So I am only encouraging people to learn more about plant-based eating and make a difference to have the personal impact they can have on the weather emergency."

<br />

The fervent vegan also demonstrated after his grand Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, leaving the ceremony to attend a vigil for pigs in a slaughterhouse in Los Angeles. It was also essential to convince Hollywood Foreign Press members to become vegans at the Golden Globes.

<br />

In his acceptance speech of the Best Actor, he acknowledged the menu change and declared: "I would like to thank Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing and recognizing the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It is a very bold move, tonight based on plants. "