J&J's chief scientific officer to retire this year By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
FILE PHOTO: Johnson & Johnson company offices are shown in Irvine, California, U.S., October 14, 2020.

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels, who spearheaded the development of the company’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, will retire at the end of this year.

The healthcare conglomerate did not immediately name Stoffels’ successor.

The announcement marks the second top management change at J&J (NYSE:) in recent months. In August, the company said Joaquin Duato will succeed long-standing Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky.

Stoffels, who worked at J&J’s Janssen unit in the early 1990s, re-joined J&J in 2002 when the drugmaker acquired Virco and Tibotec, a Belgium-based drug developer, to expand its pipeline for HIV drugs.

