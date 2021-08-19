J&J names Joaquin Duato as chief executive

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Johnson & Johnson said on

Thursday its Vice Chairman of Executive Committee Joaquin Duato

will become chief executive officer from Jan. 3. Its current CEO

Alex Gorsky will serve as executive chairman.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun

Koyyur)

