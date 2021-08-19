Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Johnson & Johnson said on
Thursday its Vice Chairman of Executive Committee Joaquin Duato
will become chief executive officer from Jan. 3. Its current CEO
Alex Gorsky will serve as executive chairman.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)