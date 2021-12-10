Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Jimmy Fallon Video – Hollywood Life
Entertainment
Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon Video – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are set to co-host an epic New Years’ Eve special in Miami for NBC — and they stopped by to chat about it on Jimmy Fallon’s show!

Miley Cyrus, 28, and Pete Davidson, 28, are one co-hosting duo we can get behind. The Disney alum and Saturday Night Live star dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where they hilariously revealed they once got matching tattoos after working together on the NBC sketch series. It all started in 2017 after the two appeared in the “The Baby Step” sketch, which Pete claims as one of his great ideas. “It was a dark time in our lives,” Miley jokingly said, revealing that the ink read, “We Babies.”

“We dressed as babies — everything seemed fun and fine,” Pete explained. “And we thought it would make for a great tattoo!” they added, revealing Larry David was present behind-the-scenes as they came up with the idea. While Miley still has hers, which she showed off on her ankle, Pete revealed most of his is lasered off. “I stopped smoking weed the next day,” Miley added of the last minute ink decision several years ago.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer teased the upcoming appearance with an outtake from a photoshoot with Pete earlier this week. Miley sported a sexy black dress with a high slit as she cozied up to a dressier than usual Pete, who was dapper in a black tuxedo. “BIG DEBUT ENERGY…Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is! Watch @fallontonight,” she wrote. ‘Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty hosted by US in Miami!” she added.

Earlier in the day, Pete was seen arriving to the NBC studio building wearing a matching sweatsuit from his close friend Machine Gun Kelly‘s latest merch line. The 28-year-old, who has been dating Kim Kardashian, 41, appeared to be in good spirits as he flashed a peace sign at photographers while holding onto a large iced coffee from Dunkin’.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are hosting an NYE special together. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock/Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix)

Miley will be joined by Pete for the upcoming Miley’s New Years Eve Party special, which is set to air Dec. 31 on NBC and Peacock. The show, produced by SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels, will also include performances from other yet-to-be confirmed talent. “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, when the show was announced.

