Jimmy Butler scores the 38th season record while Miami Heat hits the Philadelphia 76ers | NBA News

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, playing against the team that swapped him last year, scored 38 points in the season in just 29 minutes to lead host Miami Heat by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night .

Monday night NBA scores Philadelphia 76ers 106-137 Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs 105-108 LA Clippers

Dallas Mavericks 112-103 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 123-115 Atlanta Hawks

Phoenix Suns 97-115 Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic 112-100 Charlotte Hornets

Detroit Pistons 82-96 Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves 109-113 Sacramento Kings

New York Knicks 139-134 Cleveland Cavaliers (OT)

Golden State Warriors 125-117 Washington Wizards

It was the second regulation game with the highest score in the history of the Heat. Miami shot 56.5 percent from the floor, including 16 of 32 in triples.

Butler made 14 of 22 shots from the floor, including 2 of 2 in triples. Butler also made eight free throws on Monday, as the Heat improved to 22-3 at home this season.

Goran Dragic added 24 points and six assists, and Bam Adebayo had 18 points, a maximum total of 11 assists and eight rebounds when Miami secured the season series over Philadelphia, 3-1.

The 76ers were led by Joel Embiid, who had 29 points and 12 rebounds. All-Star teammate Ben Simmons added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Mike Scott added 17 points from the bank, but Philadelphia, which is 9-18 away, has lost 10 of its last 12 away games.

Image:

Butler in action for the Miami Heat against the Philadelphia 76ers



Both teams led by up to four points in a highly competitive first quarter. Miami finished the quarter with a 10-2 run and led 30-26. Embiid led all scorers with 11 points in that first quarter.

The teams played a stalemate in the second quarter when the Heat entered the break with a 56-52 lead. The Heat had a 28-16 lead in the first half paint points, and Butler was dominant, scoring 23 points in the first 24 minutes.

Miami produced its third quarter of the season with the highest score with 41 points, taking a 97-77 lead. Butler, who had 15 points in the third, did not score again, but was not necessary in the last quarter when the Heat reached victory.

San Antonio Spurs 105-108 LA Clippers

Report to follow

Dallas Mavericks 112-103 Indiana Pacers

Kristaps Porzingis recorded season highs at both points (38) and triples (six) when the Dallas Mavericks achieved a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Porzingis added 12 rebounds and sank the 12 free throw attempts along the way to overcome his total points from the previous season of 35, set at Dallas' 128-121 setback in Houston on Friday.

Tim Hardaway Jr had 25 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 15 and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who improved to 17-7 on the road after defeating Indiana for the fifth time in their last six games.

Image:

Kristaps Porzingis celebrates a play with his Mavericks teammate Dorian Finney-Smith



Domantas Sabonis accumulated 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers, who have lost three of their last four games just after winning seven of their previous eight.

Indiana Victor Oladipo scored nine points after a bad performance of 4 of 17 from the floor. The All-Star has not yet found its rank in its first three games since returning from a horrible broken quadruple tendon, making only 8 of 39 shots.

Sabonis converted a three-point play to take Indiana to three within 99-96 with 5:09 left, but Finney-Smith noted a 7-2 increase with a triple. The Pacers again tried to narrow the gap when Malcolm Brogdon made a couple of shots from the perimeter, but Porzingis and Jalen Brunson made a couple of free throws to seal the victory.

Boston Celtics 123-115 Atlanta Hawks

Jayson Tatum scored 15 of his team's 28 points in the third quarter when Boston Celtics visitors took control of the game on the way to a 123-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Tatum was 10 of 20 from the field with five triples and had seven rebounds. He was one of three Celtics in double figures in scoring, joining Gordon Hayward with 24 points and Jaylen Brown with 21. Hayward added seven rebounds and six assists.

The Hawks lost up to 13 points in the second half, but approached two on a Kevin Huerter bridge that made the score 103-101. Hayward responded with consecutive baskets, and Atlanta was never closer to three points.

Image:

Jayson Tatum scores on the edge against the Hawks



Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 34 points and seven assists. But Young committed nine turnovers, including one with one minute left when the Hawks lost by four. The Hawks also scored 23 points from Huerter, who scored five triples. John Collins added 22 points and 11 rebounds.

There were 15 leadership changes and nine draws in the first half. Boston led by two digits for the first time when Daniel Theis shot with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter to give the Celtics a 83-72 lead. Boston took a 95-84 lead in the last quarter.

Phoenix Suns 97-115 Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert tied a personal record with 29 points when the Brooklyn Nets took control in the third quarter and recorded a 119-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns in New York.

LeVert produced his sixth game of 20 points of the season and the second since returning on January 4 of a right thumb surgery for an injury he suffered in Phoenix on November 12. He equaled his peak of the previous season of 27 by hitting a triple with 8: 07 remaining that gave Brooklyn a 103-82 lead.

LeVert made 10 of 20 shots, connected the seven free throw attempts and also delivered seven assists in the season, as the Nets won for the fourth time in six games while playing without Kyrie Irving (sprained right knee), who is out for at least a week

Joe Harris added 16 after announcing that he will defend his three-point shooting title on the All-Star weekend in Chicago. Taurean Prince added 11 of his 15 points in the third quarter when the Nets beat Phoenix 35-21, shot 61.9 percent and kept the Suns at 37.5 percent.

The Nets took control with a 22-4 run that covered 3:49 and took a 81-62 lead with a triple of Taurean Prince with 5:50 remaining in the third. Prince connected three of Brooklyn's four triples during the race and the Nets maintained a 90-73 lead entering fourth since LeVert hit two free throws with three tenths of a second remaining.

Orlando Magic 112-100 Charlotte Hornets

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points when the Orlando Magic broke a five-game losing streak by defeating host Charlotte Hornets 112-100. The Hornets were the last team Orlando had defeated, on January 20 in Charlotte.

Evan Fournier accumulated 17 points, while Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, which shot 53.8 percent from the field. Orlando had assists in 35 of 43 baskets, helping the team reach the 100-point mark for the first time in five games.

Terrence Ross of Orlando sank four triples and finished with 13 points, and Mo Bamba and Markelle Fultz had 12 points each.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 18 points. Cody Zeller had 17 points, Miles Bridges scored 16 and Devontae & # 39; Graham had 15. Cody Martin and Malik Monk had 13 and 11 points, respectively, from the bank.

Image:

Markelle Fultz drives to the lane against the Charlotte Hornets



The Hornets have lost 11 of their last 12 games, and last week's victory against the New York Knicks was the only interruption of that fall. They have lost three straight since then.

Fournier's triple increased the gap to 91-77 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. That was part of a period in which the Magic got a three-point play by Michael Carter-Williams and three three-point baskets from three different players.

Detroit Pistons 82-96 Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks when the Memphis Grizzlies moved away from the Detroit Pistons, 96-82. Valanciunas made 13 of 19 field goal attempts.

Dillon Brooks contributed 15 points and five assists when the Grizzlies swept the two-game season series after winning in Detroit last month. Jaren Jackson Jr, who returned after serving an NBA suspension in a game, contributed 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Reserve guard Tyus Jones had 13 points and five assists from the bank, while rookie Ja Morant added 12 points and seven assists. Memphis recorded 12 blocks while Detroit hit only two shots.

Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 25 points, 18 rebounds and four assists, but his team was limited to 29 points in the second half. Reservations Christian Wood and Langston Galloway scored 17 points each from the bank. Headlines Reggie Jackson, Sekou Doumbouya and Tony Snell shot a combined total of 4 by 38 from the field.

The game was tied at 53 each at the break. The Pistons only scored 10 points in the third quarter, but Memphis also had its offensive fights after the early outbreak. The Grizzlies led 72-63 heading to the room.

Memphis extended the lead to 13 in the first two minutes with baskets of Valanciunas and Josh Jackson. They made consecutive baskets a short time later to increase Memphis' lead to 16 in 84-68. A Morant jumper with four minutes remaining made it a differential of 18 points in 90-72.

Minnesota Timberwolves 109-113 Sacramento Kings

De & # 39; Aaron Fox scored 31 points in 10 of 16 shots to help the Sacramento Kings achieve a 113-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves visitors.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 23 points and Buddy Hield scored 16 from the bank for the Kings. Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven assists, and Nemanja Bjelica scored 12 points for Sacramento, who never lost while winning for the fourth time in the last six games.

Andrew Wiggins' potential three-point draw was coming and going with less than a second remaining when Minnesota took its worst consecutive loss of the season. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves. Shabazz Napier had 17 points and seven assists, Robert Covington scored 15 points, Josh Okogie and Kelan Martin had 12 each, and Wiggins scored 10.

Image:

De & # 39; Aaron Fox attacks the edge against Minnesota



Minnesota lost 20 points in the third quarter before returning to the game with 11 points in a row. The cities had four points during the race, and Jordan McLaughlin sold out a triple to shoot the Timberwolves within 91-82 with 1:52 remaining.

Minnesota lost 93-84 at the end of the quarter and continued to push in the final stanza, moving within 97-95 when Towns buried a triple with 6:06 left.

The Kings responded with a 9-3 burst with Barnes scoring the last five points, including a triple to be 106-98 with 4:02 remaining. The Timberwolves then moved within 108-104 in Covington's triple with 1:31 left.

Covington drained another triple with 4.7 seconds to take Minnesota within 112-109. Barnes was unable to get the ball into the area and was called for a violation to give Minnesota and Wiggins the late opportunity. Bogdanovic divided two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining to seal it.

New York Knicks 139-134 Cleveland Cavaliers (OT)

Marcus Morris Sr got big in the final stretch, scoring 16 of his team's 26 points in the last quarter and overtime while the New York Knicks exceeded a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to survive the Cleveland Cavaliers 139- 134

Elfrid Payton (17 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds) had the first triple double of the season for the Knicks, who have won two consecutive games, only their third winning streak of the season. Julius Randle scored 20 points, while Dennis Smith Jr (15 points), Bobby Portis (12) and Kevin Knox II (12) each obtained two digits from the bank.

Kevin Love scored 33 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost 11 of their last 12 overall. Collin Sexton scored 29 points, while Larry Nance Jr had 18 and Cedi Osman 15. Darius Garland added 14 points and Kevin Porter Jr had 12 from the bank.

Image:

Kevin Love prepares to drive in the lane against the New York Knicks



Love sold out a pair of triples during a 10-0 run by the Cavaliers that gave them a 118-108 lead with 5:17 to play. But Morris scored 10 points in a 14-2 run for the Knicks, who took a short-lived lead in the Randle dump with 2:11 remaining.

Love tied the score at 122 with a fault jump before Frank Ntilikina hit a triple to put New York up 125-122. The Sexton float shortened the gap to one, and Randle responded with a driving tray before Sexton tied the game again with a triple with 33.2 seconds remaining. Morris lost two bridges, including an 18-foot foot in the bell.

Garland opened extra time by draining a triple for the Cavaliers. The Knicks threw twice at one point before Randle's Skyhook put them forward 135-134 with 1:34 left. Love hit a long contested jump on the next trip down the ground before Morris responded with a mistake that put New York ahead forever.

Nance rushed to shoot when the throwing clock expired, and Morris hit a bridge when the shot clock expired in the next possession to extend the Knicks' lead to 137-134 with 13.6 seconds remaining. Garland missed a jump and Morris froze the game with two free throws.

Golden State Warriors 125-117 Washington Wizards

Alec Burks scored a maximum of 30 points on the team, including a key provision that stopped a Washington rally with 4:05 to play, as the Golden State Warriors resisted Wizards hosts 125-117 for a second consecutive victory.

Glenn Robinson had 22 points and Damion Lee, a Baltimore native, had 19 when the Warriors continued with a victory in Cleveland with another high-scoring performance, without D & # 39; Angelo Russell, who suffered a quadruple right injury in the victory over the Cavaliers.

Bradley Beal continued his recent increase with 43 points for Washington, which had won two straight games to start a four-game home. Beal's score came in 15 of 30 shots, including three triples and 10 of 10 accuracy in free throws. He has now scored 34 or more points in each of his last seven games, exceeding 40 three times during the period.

The return of the Wizards began after they had fallen behind 109-92 with only 8:59 left. Beal bombed in two three-pointers between 13 points in a 16-4 burst that cut the gap to 113-108 with 4:25 still to go.

But Burks then hit his hoop that broke the momentum, and Robinson nailed a 3-pointer with 2:31 left, helping the Warriors maintain control.

Previously, Golden State had used a 21-4 run that linked the second and third quarters to break a 61 draw at a 82-65 lead in the last minute of the third quarter. Lee had a pair of triples, Robinson made a third and Burks converted an old three-point play during the outbreak.

