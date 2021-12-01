Jill Duggar Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover After Dyeing Hair For 1st Time – Hollywood Life

‘Counting On’ alum Jill Duggar rocked her fabulous new blonde hairdo in photos posted to her family blog on Nov. 30.

Jill Duggar, 30, rang in the start of the holiday season with a new hair color! The former Counting On star dyed her hair for the first time ever, and the former brunette debuted her new blonde locks on her Dillard Family blog on Tuesday November 30. Jill looked gorgeous in the photos, which highlighted her curly blonde hair both from the front and from behind. Jill’s transformation was courtesy of Arkansas hair stylist Michelle Gambo, who posted photos and a video to Instagram of the joyous moment that Jill got to see her new hairdo. “You nailed it,” the mother of two happily said while admiring her hair color.

Jill is the fourth-eldest child of Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle. In the past few years, Jill has distanced herself from her family, and instead is focused on her life with husband Derick Dillard and their two sons. In October 2020, Jill revealed to People her reason for quitting the family’s reality series, Counting On, back in 2017. “Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us,” Jill said. “It didn’t go over very well with anyone,” she added of telling her family and TLC her decision. “By that point we’d had enough. We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings.”

Aside from her hair transformation, Jill was also in press headlines on Nov. 30 due to her brother Josh Duggar‘s ongoing child pornography case. Jill and her brother Jedediah “Jed” Duggar were both named as potential witnesses in Josh’s trial that began that day, according to People. Josh, 33, has been charged with downloading and possessing child pornography. He pled not guilty to the charges after he was arrested in April.

Josh has been involved in many scandals before, including in 2015 when it was revealed that he molested four of his sisters — including Jill — as a teen, had a serious porn addiction, and cheated on his then-pregnant wife. His current trial is expected to last five to six days, and if he’s found guilty, he could end up in prison for up to 40 years.