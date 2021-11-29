Jill Biden Unveils White House Christmas Decorations 2021 – Hollywood Life

The First Lady will celebrate her first Christmas with her husband President Joe Biden in office, and she debuted her first set of White House Christmas decorations.

Christmas is just around the corner! First Lady Jill Biden is getting into the holiday spirit and showed off her White House Christmas decorations for her first holiday season as first lady on Monday November 29. Biden showed off how she made the White House look all the more festive in a series of photos, which included all the traditional Christmas-decor, like wreathes, presents and stockings.

Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity. pic.twitter.com/fsaYFthIqH — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

The first lady’s Christmas decorations were traditional and warm, making the White House seem much warmer for the yuletide season. Other than tinsel, stockings, trees, and wreathes, Jill also had a miniature model of the White House on full-display with a snowy small town around it, and the model had wreathes all over the windows. She also went all out on one doorway, by creating an archway of cute red Christmas presents. She also gave Americans a glimpse of the official White House Christmas tree on display in the Blue Room, with glowing white dove decorations all over it.

Excited to share that the Official White House Christmas tree is up in the Blue Room! pic.twitter.com/od943V0k5Q — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

Biden, 70, explained that she wanted the decorations to reflect some of the values that are important to keep in mind during the holiday season. “Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity,” she tweeted.

This year is the first that Jill and her husband, President Joe Biden, will be celebrating Christmas since Joe was inaugurated in January 2021. Since Biden took office, the first lady has celebrated plenty of holidays and decorated the White House accordingly. In February, the Bidens showed off their love for one-another by placing huge candy hearts on the White House lawn with positive virtues on it for Valentine’s Day. The pair also celebrated Easter on April 5, complete with a masked up Easter Bunny. Most recently, the pair celebrated Thanksgiving, looking incredibly in love in Nantucket, as they walked off Air Force One.