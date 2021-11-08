JGBs track U.S. Treasuries higher after jobs data

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond prices ticked up on Monday, taking cues from gains in U.S. Treasuries late last week, even after U.S. jobs data pointed to a strong recovery in the economy.

Many market players expect a limited rise in JGB issuance as media reports suggest the government plans to carry over unused funds from last year’s budget as part of a fresh economic stimulus package worth more than 30 trillion yen ($265 billion).

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ticked up 0.02 points to 151.85, rising as high as 151.97, their highest level since early September.