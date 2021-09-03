JGBs slip after Japan PM Suga offers to step down

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond (JGBs) prices slipped on Friday after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would not seek another term as a ruling party leader and hence the prime minister.

His decision boosted risk appetite and lifted Japanese stock prices on hopes the ruling coalition under a new prime minister will compile economic stimulus and easily win a general election later this year.

By late-afternoon trade, benchmark 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.10 point to 151.96.

In the cash bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, matching a high on Aug. 11.

At the longer end, the 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.415%, a two-month high, while the 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.645%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)