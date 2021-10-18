JGB yields track U.S. yields higher ahead of 20-year note auction

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, while caution ahead of a 20-year JGB auction weighed on bond prices.

The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.085% and the 20-year JGB yield gained one basis point to 0.470%.

The rises followed a 5.5 basis point jump on Friday in the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, to 1.574%, on fears that supply constraints – seen in shortages of motor vehicles and other goods – could disrupt the holiday shopping season in the United States.

JGB investors were awaiting Tuesday’s 20-year auction, a market participant said.

The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.695%, while the 40-year JGBs were untraded and its yield stayed at 0.755%.

The two-year JGBs were also untraded and the yield remained at minus 0.120%.

The five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.075%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.17 point to 151.28, with a trading volume of 18,204 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Catherine Evans)