JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields, domestic equities higher

TOKYO — Yields on Japanese government bonds rose on Monday, in line with U.S. Treasury yields and broader Topix index, which hit its highest level in more than three decades on hopes of swift economic recovery from the pandemic fallout.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.040%, while 10-year JGB futures fell 0.10 point to 151.88, with a trading volume of 13,031 lots.

Japan’s equities market built on its Friday’s upbeat momentum after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to resign, raising hopes that the ruling coalition could win an upcoming election and avoid political turmoil.

On the weekend, longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose after data showed wages increased more than expected in August even as jobs growth slowed.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.420%, while the 30-year JGB yield also gained 0.5 basis point to 0.650%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.735%.

The two-year JGB yield advanced 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

The five-year yield has not been traded and remained steady at minus 0.105%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)