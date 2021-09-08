JGB yields track U.S. peers’ higher amid domestic equities rally

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields tracked overnight gains in U.S. yields on Wednesday, while rallies in Japanese equities weighed on fixed income investor sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.040%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.430%.

Japan’s Nikkei index rose to a near six-month high on Wednesday on hopes for economic recovery under a new administration after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga steps down next month.

Investors are also cautious about possible issuances of bonds to fund Japan’s supplementary budget, a strategist said.