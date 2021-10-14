JGB yields track U.S. long-dated bond yields lower

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, tracking long-dated U.S. Treasury yields lower, while investors did not react to a weaker demand for a five-year domestic note auction.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.080%. The 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.455%.

The government auction for five-year notes drew bids worth 3.86 times the amount sold, lower than a bid-cover-ratio of 4.42 times at the previous auction. Overnight, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell following data on consumer prices that further fanned concerns inflation will continue to climb and force the Federal Reserve to take action.

In Japan, the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.685%, while the 40-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.755%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.120%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to 151.39, with a trading volume of 19,924 lots.