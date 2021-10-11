JGB yields track U.S. higher as inflation worries persist

The equivalent Treasury yield hit 1.6170% on Friday for the first time since June 4, as a closely watched U.S. employment report showed rising wage inflation amid a tight labor market, despite a smaller-than-expected rise in payrolls.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis points to 0.085% as of 0510 GMT, a level not seen since June 3.

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields tracked their U.S. counterparts higher on Monday amid persistent global inflation worries, with the benchmark 10-year JGB yield hitting a four-month high.

Treasuries are not trading for a market holiday on Monday.

“A labor mismatch hasn’t been worked out, and investors are focused on the tightening in the jobs market and wage inflation,” said Shu Yamashita, the chief economist at au Jibun Bank. “That could spur higher consumer prices.”

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.11 points to 151.21, with a trading volume of 13,020 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis points to 0.465%, while the 40-year yield rose 0.5 basis points to 0.780%.

Two-, five- and 30-year JGBs had not traded. They last yielded minus 0.120%, minus 0.085% and 0.685%, respectively. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)