JGB yields tick up on U.S. bonds, eyes on Jackson Hole

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields ticked up slightly in thin trade on Monday, taking cues from the rise in U.S. bond yields late last week while most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key central bank symposium later in the week.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said on Friday its annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will take place on Aug. 27 virtually and not in person as planned.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank’s most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the economy, also said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the Delta variant of the coronavirus slows economic growth materially.