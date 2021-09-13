JGB yields steady in subdued session with 10-year notes untraded

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bonds were little changed in a subdued session that had no scheduled auctions or central bank operations to give the market direction.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.79, with a trading volume of 18,224 lots, following weakness in U.S. Treasuries on Friday.

The 10-year cash bond did not trade, and last yielded 0.040%.

The 20-year and 30-year JGB were both flat at 0.425% and 0.650%, respectively.

The finance ministry sells 20-year bonds on Thursday.

Two- and five-year notes also did not trade, last yielding minus 0.130% and minus 0.105%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)