JGB yields rise to track U.S. Treasury yields

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, while investors became cautious after sell-offs as they wanted to confirm the pace of U.S. rate hikes.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.090% and the 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.485%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight as a tighter labor market pointed to a recovering economy that renewed questions about the pace of inflation and when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.