JGB yields rise further as investors weigh BOJ, issuance

Article content

SINGAPORE — Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday, extending last week’s run despite a softening in U.S. Treasury yields, as traders weighed the odds of heavier issuance and an upcoming central bank meeting.

The Bank of Japan’s two-day meeting ends on Thursday and is likely to confirm that BOJ would be among the last of the major central banks to lift pandemic-era low rates.

An upcoming national election https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/main-parties-contesting-japans-lower-house-poll-2021-10-07 on Oct. 31 is also on the minds of market participants, as they contemplate the odds of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida being able to go ahead with heavy spending plans for the economy, which would mean more borrowing for an already heavily indebted government.