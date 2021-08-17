JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis points in Asian trading to 1.2367%, extending a 1-1/2 basis point slide from Monday. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 152.39, with a trading volume of 11,950 lots.