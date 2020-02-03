Jets, Dustin Byfuglien, reportedly working to terminate the contract

It seems that the Dustin Byfuglien saga in Winnipeg is close to its conclusion.

On Monday, Frank Seravalli of TSN reported that Byfuglien, who has not played all this season, and the club are working to achieve the termination of a mutual contract. That would formally end with Byfuglien's suspension of the team, which began in September when he did not show up for Winnipeg for training camp. The team suspended Byfuglien so he could be free of his $ 7.6 million salary, but Byfuglien and the NHLPA filed a complaint challenging the decision.

With only three weeks left before the NHL reaches its exchange deadline on February 24, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff could use financial flexibility to increase his club's chances of returning to the playoffs for the third season. consecutive. Officially ending the Byfuglien contract would also allow the veteran defender to seek a new contract elsewhere in the NHL

Byfuglien is currently rehabilitating an ankle surgery that underwent October. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet He said Saturday that he has not resumed skating and that he is most likely waiting until summer to make a decision about his future in hockey.

Byfuglien's contract keeps him tied to the Jets during the 2020-21 season. Because he filed a complaint against the team for suspending him, Winnipeg was forced to account financially for his possible return, even when Cheveldayoff seemed to know little more about the situation than anyone else.

"The first and most important thing is that Dustin Byfuglien has to decide in his mind that he wants to play," The Athletic said on December 31. "That is the biggest hypothetical, so we can all answer those hypotheses if that is the first answer." He has been out for quite some time. "

If the team successfully terminates the Byfuglien contract, Cheveldayoff may seek a greater welcome on the exchange deadline. Last year, Winnipeg acquired center Kevin Hayes of the Rangers and defenders Bogdan Kiselevich and Nathan Beaulieu before his push in the playoffs. Of the three, only Beaulieu remains with the club, and coach Paul Maurice recently told reporters that he doubts the team is looking to acquire a rental player again this winter.

"Paying a high price for a rental, I don't know if that makes a lot of sense to us," Maurice told TSN on Friday. "If we can get a guy who can come in and play, maybe more than the rest." of the season, you would think about doing that. "

Tuesday's playoffs are not a block for the Jets (26-23-4, 56 points) without Byfuglien, who typically recorded heavy minutes in the back during his career in Winnipeg. After the games on February 2, the club is three points from a wild card spot in the Western Conference and six points behind the rivals of the Central Division, Colorado and Dallas.