Jetcraft Commercial expands in Asia

LONDON — Jetcraft Commercial , the commercial aircraft division of global aircraft trading firm Jetcraft, is today announcing the appointment of Christophe Potocki as Vice President of Sales.

Based in Singapore, Potocki will support Jetcraft’s global commercial activity with a focus on the Asia region. He brings 20 years of commercial aviation experience to his role, most recently serving as Head of Asia-Pacific for Avions de Transport Regional (ATR) where he coordinated deals for over 20% of all aircraft sales.

Raphaël Haddad, President of Jetcraft Commercial, says: “As we continue to broaden our international footprint, it is crucial for us to have the right team on hand to propel commercial deals throughout Asia and beyond.

“Potocki’s impressive aircraft sales experience and skills in marketing, strategy and customer support deliver a promising mix for our continued growth in global commercial activity. We are confident his appointment will be influential for the team.”

Jetcraft Commercial launched in 2015, capitalizing on Jetcraft’s existing international presence and experience to offer clients an agile partner within the commercial aircraft sales and leasing community. With a diverse inventory, featuring aircraft from Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, De Havilland Canada, Embraer and others, Jetcraft Commercial has a proven record of procuring and placing commercial aircraft worldwide.

