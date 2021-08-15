Jessie Woo Responds To The Backlash She Received For Her Whitney Houston Joke On ‘Wild ‘N Out’

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It looks like Jessie Woo stirred up a conversation on social media following a joke she told about the late Whitney Houston on the latest episode of MTV’s hit show “Wild ‘N Out.” The conversation became such a hot topic, she had to address her audience to explain her intentions behind the joke.

Jessie Woo is one of the latest cast members added to the new season of Nick Cannon‘s “Wild ‘N Out,” and during a segment of “Outgoing Message,” Jessie was left with the task of portraying what she thinks the answer machine message would be for the late Whitney Houston.

On the show, Jessie began to remix Whitney’s classic hit, “I Will Always Love You,” and she sang, “You have reached my line. But unfortunately, I do not have the time. And I…,” and she proceeded to say “I’m dead.”

However, some fans were not feeling the joke and thought it was offensive seeing as how it has been years since Whitney passed away.

Just saw Jessie Woo’s joke on Whitney Houston on Wild ‘N Out, love a good kekee but that really wasn’t funny. Did anyone actually laugh? pic.twitter.com/tNamjoEPRE — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) August 13, 2021

#WildNOut Jessie Woo disrespectful for the Whitney houston impersonation — Sean. August 18th! (@_YungShaq250) August 12, 2021

However, there were some folks who realized it was only a joke and didn’t take it as anything more than that.

My opinion on Jessie Woo’s Whitney Houston joke on Wild N’Out is there has been worst things said about other deceased celebrities, I feel like this new generation is so soft and sensitive nowadays but the joke wasn’t really funny — Jordan Triplett (@JTriplett0825) August 13, 2021

The Jessie Woo situation is displaced anger. Does she produce the show? Who chose to put Whitney in that game? They try it on that show all the time (long before she joined) and yet….whatever — NJ. (@bellaniaxo) August 13, 2021

Jessie spoke about the situation and explained that the show is called “Wild ‘n Out,” so shocking jokes and comments are expected to be made on the platform. She also explained that male comedians have said worse and have not faced similar backlash because it was on a comedic platform. However, when it comes to women, the response is different, and they are likely to face harsh criticism.

Jessie said, “There’s this double standard for women and men, and not just on ‘Wild ‘N Out,’ but just in the comedic space period, and I see it all the time.” She proceeded, “In the essence of it all, ya’ll don’t like women, you just don’t like women. Sometimes I really wish ya’ll would say that.”

She made it clear that she liked her joke, and she was aware of the response it could cause.

