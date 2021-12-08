Jessie James Decker’s Stripe Bikini In Cabo – Photo – Hollywood Life

Jessie James Decker looked sexier than ever when she lounged in a tiny striped bikini while on vacation in Cabo with her friends.

If there’s one thing for sure about Jessie James Decker, 33, it is that she loves to show off her fabulous figure in sexy swimsuits and that’s exactly what she did on her most recent trip to Cabo. Jessie posted a sexy photo of herself lounging on a set of stone steps while wearing a red and green striped bikini featuring a tiny triangle top and matching, super high-waisted thin strap bottoms.

Jessie posed on the steps with her hand on her head as her toned legs and incredibly toned abs were on full display. She posted the photo with the caption, “When you see this photo you may see thirst trap, but what I see is 10 women behind it hyping it up in Cabo.”

She continued, “We all took turns taking sexy photos of each other on the beach for fun and it made me smile so much to see all of us girls cheering each other on! ”’turn your hips this way, turn your neck that way, oh yes girl you look amazing thats hot!”’ That’s what’s its all about! Women supporting women. missing my Cabo crew today! So much fun and a lot of hot photos of bad a** girls.”

Jessie is always posting some sort of sexy bikini photo to social media and just recently she was in Mexico yet again, but this time she was in Cancun with her family including her three kids and husband, Eric Decker. While on vacation, she wore a slew of swimsuits but one of our favorites was her bright orange one-piece.

Jessie’s bathing suit featured a low-cut scoop neckline, while the entire bodice was cut out revealing her abs and tiny waist. She topped her look off with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a tan straw hat.