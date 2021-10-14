Jessie James Decker Stuns In Red Bikini While Kissing Husband Eric – Hollywood Life

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric were ‘make out’ buddies while on an idyllic tropical vacation, snapping an enviable shot by the beach!

Hot and heavy! Country music star Jessie James Decker, 33, celebrated her love with former NFL player husband Eric Decker, 34, while on vacation on Wednesday, October 13, calling him her “make out buddy” as the two shared a kiss. In the photo posted to Jessie’s Instagram, Eric held his wife in his arms as she hugged his neck, giving a big smooch in a gorgeous, tropical locale.

For the social media snap, Jessie wore a red bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms, pulling her sandy blonde tresses back into a bun and sporting aviator-style sunglasses. Eric showed off his athletic bod in black swimming trunks. The former Eric & Jesse: Game On stars appeared to be on a boat next to a beautiful sandy beach, the bright blue sky perfectly accenting their photo op.

Fans were quick to comment with their appreciation of the post, as one person wrote, “Your relationship has always been goals 🔥❤️,” while another commented, “y’all are so hot!🔥🔥❤️[.]” More social media users noted how the couple made the “perfect” fit together and looked hotter than ever while on their idyllic beach vacation.

Jessie is no stranger to showing off her rockin’ beach bod (and her husband’s!) with her followers, sharing two bathing suit shots by the gulf on August 22. The post followed a tough time the singer went through regarding comments about her body. In July, she posted an emotional video to her Instagram stories in tears after coming across a Reddit thread filled with hateful comments about her weight, per PEOPLE. “They’re talking about, apparently, how fat I’ve gotten, and how boxy and how terrible my body looks,” she said at the time. “It’s pretty awful, and I just can’t believe this is still happening in the world, like that people are doing this.”

The “Should Have Known Better” singer reminded fans in the video that she’s a “human being” and the body-shaming comments hurt her. “It doesn’t feel good to be picked on or bullied or ripped apart. I hope my daughter doesn’t grow up in a world where people do this to her, because it’s wrong, and I think we all need to do better,” she added. For what it’s worth, we think the country star looks phenomenal!