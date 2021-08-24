Jessie James Decker Rocks A Bikini After Being Body-Shamed By Trolls – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Jessie James Decker looked flawless in a beachside bikini photo with husband Eric Decker, and fans applauded the mom of three for staying so confident after being body-shamed.

Jessie James Decker, 33, just delivered an epic comeback to her body-shamers. One month after the country singer was left in tears over online trolls judging her appearance, Jessie appeared to be more confident than ever while showing off her fit physique in two bikini snapshots taken on the beach with husband Eric Decker, 34. In the Aug. 23 photos, the mother of three looked absolutely flawless while rocking a colorful two-piece swimsuit and posing with her shirtless NFL husband, who had his own abs on full display. The happy couple each also sported sunglasses, and in the second photo they lovingly stared at each other while preparing to lock lips.

Jessie captioned her post, “Eric wanted to celebrate my new song coming out, so he said let’s go down to the gulf and enjoy some sunshine, family, food and beach time (peep the babies heading to get more buckets of water to fill in the hole they dug up for Bubby to lay in.” In the comments section, fans showered Jessie with love and fawned over her incredible figure. “Your body is the ultimate!” one fan said, while another commented, “Damn you look good!!!

A third fan told Jessie that she and Eric looked “ripped,” and the “Boys in the Summer” songstress wrote back that she has “been putting in extra time at the gym.” And when another follower questioned how “anyone could hate” Jessie, she opened up about the “hurtful” body-shaming experience she went through. “It was photos and videos right after our Italy Greece trip where I just wanted to live life and eat and drink wine and enjoy myself and yeah I gained happy lbs!!” she explained. “But the moral of the story for me is is to not let what ppl say get to me anymore as long as you feel good and happy in your skin that’s all that matters,” Jessie added.

While Jessie seems super positive now, her self-confidence was at an all-time low in July 2021 when she came across a Reddit thread that was filled with hateful comments about her weight. The singer was left in tears over the online remarks and called out the trolls in an emotional video on her Instagram Stories. “They’re talking about, apparently, how fat I’ve gotten, and how boxy and how terrible my body looks,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “It’s pretty awful, and I just can’t believe this is still happening in the world, like that people are doing this.”

Jessie went on to call the Reddit thread “disgusting” and reminded her fans that she’s “a human being” and that the body-shaming comments “hurt” her. “It doesn’t feel good to be picked on or bullied or ripped apart. I hope my daughter doesn’t grow up in a world where people do this to her, because it’s wrong, and I think we all need to do better,” she added.