Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Jessie J Shares That She Suffered A Miscarriage  - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Jessie J Shares That She Suffered A Miscarriage 
Entertainment

Jessie J Shares That She Suffered A Miscarriage 

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Jessie J took to Instagram to share that she suffered a miscarriage but she will continue to perform at her scheduled show.

Jessie J took to Instagram to share that she suffered a miscarriage but she will continue to perform at her scheduled show.

Roommates, we are keeping singer Jessie J lifted in prayer during this difficult time. She shared that she decided to have a baby on her own, and she was excited to share the news on stage at her LA show on Wednesday. However, during a recent visit to her doctor, she learned there was no longer a heartbeat.

Wednesday afternoon she shared a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test and said, “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

Despite her heartbreak, Jessie expressed that she still wanted to follow through with her scheduled show.

“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me,” she added. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul, and self-love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

While continuing to express her grief, Jessie shared that the scheduled Los Angeles show will proceed, adding, “I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.”

 

We are sending love and positive energy to Jessie during this time.

 

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!  

 

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Jessie J Shares That She Suffered A Miscarriage  appeared first on The Shade Room.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Idris Elba Thought He Got Shot Filming American...

Kanye West Says Staying With Kim Kardashian Will...

Benedict Cumberbatch Shares His Thoughts Toxic Masculinity

Priyanka Chopra Jokes About Age Gap With Nick...

What To Know About Goldie Hawn & Kurt...

Avan Jogia Resident Evil And Victorious

Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid Enjoy Date Night...

Shalanda Young Set To Become The First Black...

Jessie J Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

Kanye West’s Thanksgiving Skid Row Speech, Admits ‘Mistakes’...

Leave a Comment