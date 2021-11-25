Roommates, we are keeping singer Jessie J lifted in prayer during this difficult time. She shared that she decided to have a baby on her own, and she was excited to share the news on stage at her LA show on Wednesday. However, during a recent visit to her doctor, she learned there was no longer a heartbeat.

Wednesday afternoon she shared a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test and said, “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

Despite her heartbreak, Jessie expressed that she still wanted to follow through with her scheduled show.

“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me,” she added. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul, and self-love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

While continuing to express her grief, Jessie shared that the scheduled Los Angeles show will proceed, adding, “I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.”

We are sending love and positive energy to Jessie during this time.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Jessie J Shares That She Suffered A Miscarriage appeared first on The Shade Room.