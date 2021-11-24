Jessie J Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage: Photo – Hollywood Life

Pop star Jessie J just suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant on her own and shared an emotional message on her Instagram to explain the ‘overwhelming’ situation.

Jessie J just shared some deeply personal and somber news. The 33-year-old singer announced that after trying to get pregnant “on her own,” she suffered a miscarriage. “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,’” she captioned a photo of her holding a ClearBlue negative pregnancy test on her Instagram. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down.”

The “Bang Bang” songstress went on in the lengthy caption to further explain the devastating situation. “After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” she revealed. “I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im [sic] avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

The singer continued with her sentiments in the post, saying that her soul “needs” the release of being on stage after dealing with such difficult emotions. “Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.,” she shared.

Jessie added that she wanted to be “honest and true” and “not hide” her emotions, revealing how she went about her newfound motherhood journey. “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short,” she explained. “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. The “Domino” pop star added that “the sadness is overwhelming” but that she “will be ok.”

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t,” she shared. “So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.”

In the second slide of her post, the London native shared a quote from Australian poet Şeyda Noir that read, “Sometimes love won’t be enough to make it work, and that’s ok. It doesn’t mean that you’ve failed.”