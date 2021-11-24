Jessie J Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming.”
The singer just revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage after secretly getting deciding “to have a baby on [her] own” earlier this year.
Jessie took to Instagram to share the sad news because she felt it necessary to tell fans ahead of her upcoming concerts in Los Angeles.
“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” Jessie wrote.
She continued, “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔”
Jessie explained that despite her overwhelming emotions, she wants to go through with her scheduled performances.
“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today,” Jessie shared.
She added, “I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”
Jessie went on to say that she wants to be “honest and true” and not “hide what [she’s] feeling” during such a vulnerable time.
“I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer,” she added.
And although Jessie says she is “still in shock” and “the sadness is overwhelming,” she knows she is strong enough to make it through.
“I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world,” Jessie said.
“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” Jessie concluded.