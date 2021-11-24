Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Jessie J Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
Jessie J Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
Entertainment

Jessie J Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming.”

Sending all the love to Jessie J today.


John Lamparski / Getty Images

The singer just revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage after secretly getting deciding “to have a baby on [her] own” earlier this year.


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessie took to Instagram to share the sad news because she felt it necessary to tell fans ahead of her upcoming concerts in Los Angeles.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” Jessie wrote.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for The Whiteley

She continued, “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔”

Jessie explained that despite her overwhelming emotions, she wants to go through with her scheduled performances.


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today,” Jessie shared.


Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

She added, “I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

Jessie went on to say that she wants to be “honest and true” and not “hide what [she’s] feeling” during such a vulnerable time.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

“I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best,” Jessie penned.

“I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer,” she added.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And although Jessie says she is “still in shock” and “the sadness is overwhelming,” she knows she is strong enough to make it through.

“I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world,” Jessie said.


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” Jessie concluded.

