Jessica Simpson’s Kids Maxwell & Ace Hugh On Their First Day Of School – Hollywood Life

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s two eldest children looked so cute as they shared a sweet hug before heading to their first day of school.

It’s back to school time for Jessica Simpson‘s little ones! The singer, 41, posted an adorable photo of two of her kids, daughter Maxwell, 9, and son Ace, 8, on their first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 26. The siblings shared a sweet hug in the front of their family home while dressed in their school attire, and looked so happy to be heading back to the classroom after a fun-filled summer.

Maxwell was dressed in her school uniform, which included a dark polo and striped blue skirt. Ace wore a casual red shirt and gray shorts that matched his sneakers. The brother-sister duo had their arms wrapped around one another in a sweet embrace, which was snapped by proud mom Jessica. In her caption, the Open Book author gushed about her kids and their long-awaited return to school. “After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!! New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed,” Jessica wrote.

Jessica’s followers similarly raved over the precious snapshot of her two kids heading back to school. One fan called the children, “Beautiful kiddos,” while another wished the kids a “safe and awesome school year.” Ashlee Simpson, 36, even popped up in the comments section of her sister’s post and left a heart-eyed emoji to react to the sweet shot of her niece and nephew.

Jessica shares Maxwell and Ace, plus 2-year-old daughter Birdie, with husband Eric Johnson, whom she’s been married to since 2014. The family of five enjoyed many special moments together earlier this summer, such as Ace’s championship baseball game and Maxwell’s ninth birthday. Jessica also bonded with lookalike daughter Birdie when her youngest child struck a bunch of poses for an an adorable Instagram collage that Jessica shared in late July.

As Jessica’s fans will know, the pop star frequently shares photos of her three children on her social media feeds. Birdie, in particular, will often pop up in epic selfies with Jessica, whether they’re rolling their tongues or pouting for the camera.