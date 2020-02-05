Jessica Simpson wishes to have signed a Prenup before marrying Nick Lachey

This, we swear, we did not see coming.

%MINIFYHTML2fc516a7d8431c2f3bff038f6b974f8a11% %MINIFYHTML2fc516a7d8431c2f3bff038f6b974f8a12%

On Wednesday, Jessica Simpson talked about his 2006 divorce Nick Lachey in Dr. Oz's show. Once again, verifying that it is an open book, the singer admitted that she would have done something different by marrying the former bander: sign a prenuptial agreement.

"I wish I had signed a prenuptial agreement," he said. Dr. Oz. "And the funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenuptial agreement, but he was, like, very offended."

Explaining that her naivety and her strong love for Nick clouded her judgment, Jessica continued: "I thought: & # 39; We will be together for the rest of our lives. We are saying our vows to God and facing all our family and friends. Like, this will never end. " And we don't sign a prenuptial agreement. "

This was not the only bomb of the interview. After sharing her regret for her divorce, the "Public Affair,quot; singer revealed that the two do not have a relationship as of now.