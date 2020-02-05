Jessica Simpson wishes to have signed a Prenup before marrying Nick Lachey

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage.com
This, we swear, we did not see coming.
On Wednesday, Jessica Simpson talked about his 2006 divorce Nick Lachey in Dr. Oz's show. Once again, verifying that it is an open book, the singer admitted that she would have done something different by marrying the former bander: sign a prenuptial agreement.
"I wish I had signed a prenuptial agreement," he said. Dr. Oz. "And the funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenuptial agreement, but he was, like, very offended."
Explaining that her naivety and her strong love for Nick clouded her judgment, Jessica continued: "I thought: & # 39; We will be together for the rest of our lives. We are saying our vows to God and facing all our family and friends. Like, this will never end. " And we don't sign a prenuptial agreement. "
This was not the only bomb of the interview. After sharing her regret for her divorce, the "Public Affair,quot; singer revealed that the two do not have a relationship as of now.
Her and Nick's seven-year marriage is mentioned in her new and sincere memories. Open book, where he details everything, from what went wrong in their relationship to a night they shared together shortly after finalizing their divorce.
"We were young and pioneered reality shows, always with a microphone and always on," he recalls of his MTV Just Married: Nick and Jessica days. "We worked and we were great, but when it was time to be alone, we were no longer good."
She continues: "We were really crushed by the media and ourselves. I couldn't lie to our fans and I couldn't give anyone the hope that we were this perfect golden couple."
As to why he felt they were not working off the screen and away from the cameras, Jessica explains that the 98 degrees The singer really didn't know the real one.
"I was really young and my success had not really begun. He knew me as this innocent young man of 18 who had never been introduced to the world in so many ways," he writes. "I went straight from my father to him. Nick is very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young."
Despite quitting smoking and passing each other (Jessica is married to Eric Johnson and Nick is married to Vanessa Lachey), the "With You,quot; singer says she has nothing but love for her ex.
"We mean a lot to each other and we will always do it. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and would never say anything for that lack of respect. "
Nick reflected these feelings during his recent visit to Hoda and Jenna on Monday, where he and Vanessa intervened in Jessica's revealing memories.
"I'll be honest, obviously I haven't read the book, so I don't know what he said or what he revealed there," he said. "But, certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us. There is definitely a mutual respect there, obviously it was a long time ago and we have all made progress."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.