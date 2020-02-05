Jessica Simpson spills the reason she ruined the tribute to Dolly Parton

Instagram

Jessica Simpson has hidden a photo of her posing with "goddesses of the field" Dolly parton, Reba McEntireY Shania twain because she is very ashamed of ruining a 2006 tribute to the legend of "Jolene".

The pop star was invited to perform a "9 to 5" version at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Parton's career in front of the guests, including the then American. President George W. Bush, but Simpson shook the lyrics and cut the song, before leaving the stage.

Now, in his new memory, "Open Book," Simpson reveals that it was a disaster that night because he had just been abandoned again by his boyfriend, rocker. John mayer, and had tried to drown his sorrows in alcohol just before going on stage.

"They were the honors of the Kennedy Center, and he broke up with me, our third break or something," he recalls in the US breakfast program.Today".

"It was just before I did this great thing. Dolly Parton is my idol; I love Dolly, and I drank before going on stage. That's not John's fault; it's me who drank. I just tried to fall asleep."

"I was out there and I tried to sing and I froze. Honestly, I didn't think about drinking, I felt that what kept me from singing was a heartbreak."

"I said I felt it and that Dolly deserved better," Simpson recalled about the failure of the performance.

The event was commemorated with a photo behind the scenes of the singer surrounded by Parton, McEntire, Twain and the actress. Reese witherspoon, who had attended the high profile concert, but Simpson can't bear to look at the picture.

"This (is) an image that most people would hang in their home; it is as if they were my mentors who are goddesses of the field," he shares. "And the story behind this, I can't even look at the picture, I can't even look at my face because I know the pain I was having and I didn't feel worthy to be in that picture."

In the same chat, Simpson, who is now sober, reveals that she and Mayer separated "about nine times" during their "complex complex" of five years of romance. The relationship finally came to an end in 2010.