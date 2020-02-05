Jessica Simpson shattered after the body embarrassed by the weight gain of 2009

Instagram

In her new memory, the actress of & # 39; Dukes of Hazzard & # 39; Remember to feel that it was & # 39; shot down by the world & # 39; when photos of her wearing mom's jeans went viral in 2009.

Jessica Simpson She struggled to regain her body's confidence after she was "shot down by the world" to wear "mom's jeans" on stage more than a decade ago.

The singer remembers feeling "very confident" when she came out in high waist denim pants with a black tank top and a leopard print belt at an event in South Carolina in 2009, but the press that followed was negative, with Simpson Very criticized for its apparent weight gain.

"This image that circulated and spread throughout the world broke my heart," he shared in the American breakfast program Today. "Not necessarily the image, but the legend. Like, all the legends … It was viral."

"I was shot down by the world," he added of teasing headlines such as "Jessica Simpson: this is how it rolls" and "Jumbo Jessica Simpson: packing on the pounds and photos."

The 39-year-old woman reveals that she was still a US size four. UU., The equivalent of a size eight of the United Kingdom, at that time, and was horrified by the way the media harassed her so openly.

"It was my size and it was like & # 39; it's no longer Daisy Duke & # 39;" he said, referring to his role in the 2005 film adaptation of "The Dukes of Hazzard", in which she showed her long legs in small denim shorts.

"All these insecurities of my past began to come back on being good enough and being thin enough," Simpson added.

However, he reserved his biggest concerns for his then boyfriend, former American football star Tony Romo.

"I always felt confident when I was with Tony, but I thought," Oh, God, what will all the boys say in the locker room? How will this affect him? "Even before he thinks of me."

Simpson, who is now happily married to a retired athlete Eric Johnson, he details his lifelong problems with his weight in his new memory, "Open Book", in which he dedicates an entire chapter to the incident and its consequences, entitled "Death by Mom Jeans".