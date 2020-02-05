Jessica Simpson sacrifices herself to share a bed with the abuser to protect Sister Ashlee

Instagram

The author of & # 39; Open book & # 39; He reveals that he blocked Ashlee Simpson so he wouldn't share a bed with his abuser every time they had a pajama party to avoid his terrible sister's terrible experience.

Jessica Simpson made sure she always had to lie down with her sexual abuser during childhood pajamas to protect her little sister Ashlee simpson.

The pop star shares everything about her secret past as a victim of sexual abuse in her new memory, "Open Book," revealing that she was attacked by the daughter of a family friend during the sleepovers between the ages of six and twelve.

Since then, Jessica has opened up more about the troubled period of her life in a sincere interview about "Dr. Oz's show", admitting that her desire to protect Ashlee and her other friends from inappropriate behavior was so strong, she would take them out of the way when they had to share a bed with the abuser.

"My sister would be there and I always wanted to protect my sister," Jessica told the host. Dr. Mehmet Oz. "Then I would push her out of the way and put myself in the middle because I knew what was going to happen. I would prefer the pain to happen to me to my sister."

"Even if I had another friend there, I would always make sure to sleep with the girl so she never did it to anyone else."

The singer continued to suffer in silence because she didn't know how to deal with the trauma: "I just didn't move (during abuse). I was trapped …," Jessica recalled in the episode. issued on Thursday, February 6, 2020. "I just lay there and allowed these things to happen and I didn't want to hurt people by telling them."

It was only when Jessica was 12 years old that she eventually told her parents, Joe and Tina, about the incidents, and although they did not discuss the issue extensively as a family, they made sure that their daughters never had to attend the pajama parties of the person. home never again.

However, Jessica struggled to accept the abuse internally, and the hidden pain contributed to her alcohol addiction later in life.

Now he has more than two years of sobriety, and when he finally agreed to address his problems with the help of therapy after a disastrous Halloween, on October 31, 2017, he did not hold back.

"I woke up and gave up and gave everything away," he shared in the US daytime program "Sight"." On that day, they (his family) asked the therapists to come and I said everything: I've been abused, I've been this, this, this, this, this & # 39 ;. And the therapist said: & # 39; Many people don't even say that during a year of therapy (sic) …! & # 39; "

Jessica, now the mother of three children and happily married to the former American footballer Eric JohnsonHe admits that reliving abuse and other low points in his life for autobiography was difficult but necessary, and fans who buy the audiobook version will be able to hear his raw emotions while telling his story.

"When I recorded the audiobook, I was crying, so in the audiobook, you will hear me crying," he said. "I want to give you a disclaimer and say, & # 39; Stop! This chapter is a tear! & # 39;"