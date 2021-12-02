Jessica Simpson Rocks Thigh High Boots & Jeans Out With Husband – Hollywood Life

Jessica Simpson stunned in thigh-high boots over skinny jeans on Wednesday, showing off her 100 lb. weight loss as she and husband Eric Johnson did some holiday shopping.

These boots are made for walkin’! Jessica Simpson simply slayed on Dec. 1 while out shopping with husband Eric Johnson in Beverly Hills, California. The shoe entrepreneur looked adorably stunning in skinny jeans and thigh-high, high-heeled plaid boots, pairing the look with an olive green shirt under a brown Gucci cardigan. The 41-year-old accessorized her look with a chunky belt, multiple gold necklaces, sunglasses, and a large black leather tote, wearing her crimped hair up high in a ponytail.

Jessica has lost a whopping 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, back in 2012. After giving birth, she realigned with a healthy lifestyle and also completely cut out alcohol and pills, living sober for four years since. On Nov. 1, Jessica shared an “unrecognizable” photo of herself in 2017, when she was in the throes of her addiction.

“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she wrote in the post. “Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

Since revealing her journey to sobriety and losing the excess weight, Jessica has been slaying in numerous looks, showing off her stellar bod and feeling sexy and free. On Nov. 30, the Dukes of Hazzard actress wore a leopard-print sweater over skinny jeans as she tried on boots for an Instagram photo. “What do y’all fancy?” Jessica asked her followers as she tried on two different style boots for a “dinner date” look.

Jessica also rocked a gorgeous Caddyshack-style country club outfit for Halloween, showing off her incredible transformation in a white, golf-style striped polo and white mini skirt adorned with red and blue stripes. The singer completed the look with stunning strappy white platform pumps, standing next to her husband in his own golfing look that was Halloween-ready.