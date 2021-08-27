Jessica Simpson Rocks Leopard Print Dress On Date With Eric Johnson – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Jessica Simpson looked like a total blonde bombshell when she rocked a strapless midi dress and towering pumps for her latest date night.

Jessica Simpson is glowing! The mom-of-three has slipped into a stunning, animal print dress for a date night with her husband Eric Johnson — and she’s never looked better. The pair have been married for seven years, but proved they’re still keeping the romance alive by dressing to the nines for a night out together. “Happy wife. Happy life. Ladies and Gents it’s date night,” Jessica captioned a photo of herself posing next to Eric, who donned a navy blue suit.

She also shared a solo shot, which showed her posing in the entryway of their house, while rocking layered silver necklaces and bangles, and towering gold pumps as she styled her platinum tresses in loose waves. “Come and Knock On My Door,” she captioned the sultry snap.

The couple, who wed in 2014, share Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and baby Birdie, 2. Jessica recently revealed she was overjoyed that her two eldest were finally going back to school after 18 months of home-schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer shared an adorable photo of the pair hugging on August 26, while dressed in their school attire.

They looked so happy to be heading back to the classroom after a fun-filled summer, and it seems Jessica was equally thrilled. “After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!! New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed,” she wrote. It certainly has been a busy summer for the family!

The couple and their trio of kids were seen spectating championship baseball game and celebrating Maxwell’s ninth birthday. Jessica also bonded with lookalike daughter Birdie when her youngest child struck a bunch of poses for an an adorable Instagram collage. The proud mom even opened up about her special connection with the baby of her family. “My little Bird gave me stronger wings to fly,” she captioned a photo of Birdie carrying a copy of her 2020 memoir, Open Book. “Chapter 28, the very end, is titled Birdie. It is heart melting how she loves showing off her name to everyone! The early bird gets the worm.”