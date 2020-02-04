Jessica Simpson reveals that she retired from the notebook due to the sex scene

Jessica Simpson's new memoirs have been in the media several times in recent weeks, for her relationship with Nick Lachey, John Mayer and also her own fight against depression, anxiety and addiction.

Another shocking revelation Simpson made in his book, Open Book, referred to the cult classic movie, The notebook, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Reportedly, Jessica really rejected the role due to the sex scene in her, which she thought would damage her long-term career.

In Open book, Jessica wrote that she knew exactly what the movie was about because she had read the script. However, he said he had to reject it because they were not going to leave the sex scene of the movie in his name.

Simpson said it was a difficult decision for her, because it was "Ryan Gosling, of all people," and added that she was in love with him in the 1990s when they both auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club.

According to Simpson, she saw the movie for the first time on a plane, almost at the same time as her statement announcing her separation with Nick Lachey. It was in 2005.

The star admits that at that time, she was divorcing Nick, and that it was the most romantic movie of the moment. The star said he hoped to have the love that the two characters in the movie had for each other. As noted earlier, Simpson's new book also explored his relationship with John Mayer.

Earlier this year, Jessica explained that she didn't care if John Mayer would read her book or not, and didn't think about her reaction. Also, Jessica noticed that John had already heard all the stories anyway.

In addition, Jessica states that her therapist at that time was really the one who convinced her to leave the relationship with Mayer. He realized, through therapy sessions, that his romance with John was not true love, but was rooted in obsessive feelings.



