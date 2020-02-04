Jessica Simpson recalls a terrifying infection after a post-pregnancy tummy tuck

Wenn

The author of 'Open book' Remember to have fought a serious infection after going under the knife to remove stretch marks and flabby skin that was left of two pregnancies.

Jessica Simpson He fought a horrible infection after a tummy tuck after the birth of his second child.

The 39-year-old singer has been sharing her life's secrets with fans in her autobiography "Open book", published on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with an excerpt reminiscent of his terrifying hospital stay after his 2015 surgery.

Explaining that the partial tummy tuck "was not to lose weight," Jessica writes that she decided to get under the knife to "get rid of stretch marks and the loose skin that was left of my consecutive pregnancies."

And even though her doctor warned her about the procedure, the singer "Irresistible" went ahead as a 35th birthday gift for her. After surgery, Jessica was not happy with the results and decided to undergo a full tummy tuck.

"This surgery was more complicated. I had the feeling that something was going to go wrong from the beginning, even though I stopped drinking to prepare," he continued.

The procedure itself lasted two hours longer than expected, and Jessica quickly contracted an unpleasant infection.

"I had an infection [colitis] and I was vomiting so much that I thought I was going to burst my sutures."

After being rushed to the hospital, Jessica stayed there for nine days, where doctors even argued that she might need a blood transfusion. Fortunately, he managed to recover without her, and now he feels "like me again."

In issuing a warning to her fans, Jessica concluded: "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what is inside. It really is about how you feel emotionally, and I was still so hard on myself once those points were removed I still had work to do. "