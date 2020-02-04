Jessica Simpson on when "newlyweds,quot; with Nick Lachey became false

Now, Simpson has opened to BuzzFeed News about when he met his MTV reality show Just Married With former Nick Lachey he needed to come to an end.

With his new memory, Open book Officially at the book stalls on Tuesday, pop singer and reality show legend Jessica Simpson is revealing everything about her past struggles with alcoholism, her former celebrities and more.

%MINIFYHTMLcb563dc72e6b87ba6d0cf65a00aca0ae11% %MINIFYHTMLcb563dc72e6b87ba6d0cf65a00aca0ae12%

"We had a little fun until the end, until we started having marital problems, and I can't lie to people," Simpson told the morning program of BuzzFeed News. AM to DM in an interview that will air on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

"I felt I was being a faker and I didn't want to continue with that," he said. "It was no longer real. It was not reality. It was not what we were. There were many blank eyes and that it was something real. "

Still, she does not blame the program, which lasted three seasons between 2003 and 2005, for ending her marriage.

"I don't think the show was what broke our marriage," he said. "Nick and I were very good to be together publicly and on camera."

He also told BuzzFeed News that he did not regret having done the program.

"That was my way of connecting with people," Simpson said. "I don't know why I would regret it."

Simpson and Lachey officially divorced in 2006 after less than four years of marriage.

In his new book, he writes that his marriage was damaged, in part, by each of his respective professional insecurities.