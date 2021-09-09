Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Send Daughter Birdie Off To Pre-School – Hollywood Life

Jessica Simpson shared a sweet family photo from the ’emotional and happy morning’ of 2-year-old daughter Birdie’s first day of pre-school.

Talk about a strong, independent woman! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson‘s 2-year-old daughter Birdie Mae had her first day of pre-school on Wednesday (Sept. 8), and Jessica, 41, revealed that her youngest child was actually the one to insist she begin her education! “Little Miss Birdie is the BOSS. She says ‘I want school right now please,’ ” Jessica wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo of the couple and Birdie before the toddler was sent off the school. “We say ‘Ummm you are only 2 Bird,’ ” Jessica added.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” songstress continued to recap the hilarious conversation she had with her lookalike daughter, sharing to her followers that Birdie asked for her “teacher.” When Jessica asked Birdie who her teacher was, the 2-year-old adorably replied, “Mama she is at my school silly, you funny…ok let’s go now.” Jessica attempted to keep her daughter at home a little bit longer, but had no luck. “We say ‘Birdie let’s wait a little bit longer’ She says ‘I not a baby, I go to school now’ We say ‘Well you are our baby’ She says ‘No yous are my babies, let’s go’ and off we went sprinting to catch up.”

Birdie’s departure for pre-school “was an emotional and happy morning,” according to the mother of three, who admitted that she is “in a bit of shock at the moment” with Birdie now out of the house. “Gosh darn #BIRDIEMAE is in Pre-School 😭💚😭💚,” she said.

With Birdie off to pre-school, Jessica and Eric, 41, now have the house to themselves! Their other two children, daughter Maxwell, 9, and son Ace, 8, started school back on Aug. 26, and Jessica similarly documented the big day with a snap of the siblings sharing a sweet hug on the front steps of the family’s home. “After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!! New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed,” Jessica wrote.

Jessica and her family of five enjoyed many special moments together over the summer, such as Ace’s championship baseball game and Maxwell’s ninth birthday. Jessica also bonded with Birdie when her youngest child struck a bunch of poses for an an adorable Instagram collage that Jessica shared in late July.