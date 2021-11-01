Jessica Simpson Celebrates Four Years Sober

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism.”
The singer and designer revealed that she got sober four years ago today — and opened up about the painful moments that led her to make that decision.
“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” Jessica shared alongside photo where she is visibly emotional.
She continued, “I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”
Jessica explained that she knew in order to do what she wanted, she needed to stop drinking because “it kept [her] mind and heart circling in the same direction.”
“Quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world,” Jessica wrote.
Jessica went on to discuss the “stigma around the word alcoholism” and “the label of an alcoholic” — and how drinking was not the root of all of the issues she had to work through.
“The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do,” she said.
Thankfully, Jessica is a much better place now, writing that she has “made nice with the fears and [she has] accepted the parts of [her] life that are just sad.”
“I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free,” Jessica concluded.
Congratulations Jessica! You can read all that she had to say here.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.