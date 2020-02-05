Jessica Mann reveals strange way that Harvey Weinstein cried the death of his mother

New shocking details have been revealed in the Harvey Weinstein case. Jessica Mann recently explored her story in front of the jury, including how Harvey Weinstein dealt with her mother's death. Page Six reported that Harvey mourned her mother's death by getting an actress to give her oral sex, and also masturbated in front of her.

According to Mann, who admitted to having consensual relationships with Harvey Weinstein in recent years, the last meeting they had was in November 2016, which happened shortly after their mother's death.

About a year earlier, Mann also lost his father and claimed that Harvey needed to be comforted. I wanted to talk to her about that. Mann said that when he arrived to see the dishonored producer, he was naked in bed and wanted to have sexual behavior.

Mann described the interaction in detail, stating that Harvey masturbated in front of a mirror and put his penis in his mouth. She claimed that it was the second time that "it was flowing,quot;, and that it "disgusted her,quot;. Mann said he tasted horrible because of the ED medicine that Harvey had been taking.

According to the 34-year-old woman, Weinstein raped her twice. She also testified earlier this week that Harvey had pressured her into threesomes with other women. Emanuella Postacchini testified early today that he arrived at the Weinstein hotel to meet him and discovered Mann there.

Postacchini claims that Mann ran out of the room upon arrival, crying, and then fell to the ground and sobbed in "fetal position." However, Emanuella never accused Harvey of raping her. She states that she agreed to go to his hotel room with him, and also admitted that Harvey never pressured her.

The followers of the case know that The sopranos The actress, Annabella Sciorra, also accused Harvey of raping her in the early 1990s. Sciorra claims that Harvey rushed to his family home evening while unbuttoning his shirt. She told him to stop, but Harvey persisted anyway.

Later, he also sent chocolate penises, which Sciorra described as "disgusting."



