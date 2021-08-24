Jessica Chastain Recalls Makeup For Tammy Faye Role

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The actor, who’s playing the lead in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, believes that all the makeup they used to get her into character might have changed her skin completely.
“I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this,” Chastain recently told the Los Angeles Times.
“Listen, I eat very pure and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff. But it’s heavy.”
“And when you’re wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out. I finally took it off and I was like, ‘I look 50 years old!’” she laughed.
Chastain recalled the grueling process of wearing the makeup each day and said it took her 7 and a half hours to get the desired look.
“I started to have hot flashes because it’s so heavy and hot,” the Ava actor said. “I was afraid. It was like going on a long-distance flight every day. Because if it takes 7 ½ hours to put on, it’s going to take at least two hours to get off.”
“It was concerning to me,” she added. “I was worried about my circulation.”
It also didn’t help that Chastain had to play a highly energetic character. By the time she got on set, she said she had “no energy left” because of how long she spent in the makeup chair.
“That’s the most prosthetics I’ve worn,” she said. “Even the bronzer and the foundation are so much darker, the lashes are thicker. The makeup gets heavier as she gets older.”
Even though Chastain had a big problem with how long it took her to get into character, she said the whole experience was “fine” because it was “for [her] art.”
