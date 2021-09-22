Jessica Chastain Forgot Her Dark Phoenix Character’s Name

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Chastain recalled her involvement in the 2019 movie and said that it took her a while to learn her character’s name.


“I think the studio was bought at a certain point,” she recalled. “I didn’t even know what my character’s name was until I saw the film. What’s happening?”


Dark Phoenix was the sequel to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. Chastain played Vuk, the leader of the D’Bari alien race, in the film, and she also portrayed Margaret Smith, who is the woman Vuk impersonates.


Although fans were looking forward to Dark Phoenix, it bombed at the box office and was said to have the worst domestic opening in the X-Men series, per Deadline.


However, the whole experience taught Chastain a lot about superhero movies. The actor said that she’s not interested in signing a contract to play a superhero because it’s not all that appealing from a business standpoint.


“I don’t want to be a superhero because if you’re a superhero, you’re doing 10 films,” she said. “I don’t want to sign a 10-year contract.”


However, if it’s just a regular villain and the money is looking right, then Chastain might sign on the dotted line.


