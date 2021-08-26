Jessica Chastain Clarifies Tammy Faye Makeup Comments

“Don’t believe clickbait headlines misinterpreting me.”


In order to transform into Tammy Faye Bakker, Chastain told the Los Angeles Times that she had to sit in the makeup chair for “seven and a half hours,” and it took “at least two hours” to get the product off.


Because of the “heavy” makeup she wore, Chastain said she might have “done some permanent damage to [her] skin.”


However, some makeup artists disagreed with her and even called the actor out for implying that her skin was damaged.


Because of the backlash, Chastain took to Twitter to clarify her comments about her makeup. She wrote, “The makeup artists for the Tammy Faye film are the best in the business.”

The makeup artists for the Tammy Faye film are the best in the business. Don’t believe clickbait headlines misinterpreting me. They just want you to open their links. My skin hasn’t been ravaged by makeup! 🤣


“Don’t believe clickbait headlines misinterpreting me. They just want you to open their links. My skin hasn’t been ravaged by makeup!”


Chastain even highlighted the part of her interview where she said that she was just “kidding.” She captioned it, “Literally so annoying! I guess the actual words ‘I’m kidding’ don’t mean anything nowadays….”

@jdpalmatier1016 Literally so annoying! I guess the actual words ‘I’m kidding’ don’t mean anything now a days….


You can see Chastain’s full interview with the Los Angeles Times here.


