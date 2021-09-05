Jessica Chastain And Oscar Isaac Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

WELL, this weekend, the first two episodes of the highly-anticipated drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and the costars hit the red carpet together to support their show…then proceeded to cause an internet implosion with their off-the-charts red carpet chemistry.*
Specifically, there’s one short, slow motion video that has caught Twitter‘s attention, which involves Oscar gazing lovingly at Jessica before intimately kissing her inner arm. As of right now, it’s been viewed over seven million times:
Like…look at them. Stop what you’re doing, and look at them:
Y’all, I just — I don’t throw around the word “swoon” a lot, ya know? But:
WOULD YOU LOOK AT THIS CHEMISTRY?! UNMATCHED:
Is it possible to win an Academy Award for “Best Red Carpet Performance” because, if so, just give it to them:
Now, it should be noted that these two stars are, in fact, married — and not to each other* — but this sort of stuff just goes to show how important off-screen chemistry is for on-screen chemistry! It’s palpable!
ANYWAY, the internet handled this whole thing by remaining calm, cool, and collected…JK, they lost their damn minds:
While others opted to point out parallels to another former red hot promotional red carpet non-couple:
Like — sure, this is clearly a staged thing to promote their show…but just let us have it, please:
So, uh, yeah! There ya go! Find someone who looks at you the same way Oscar Isaac looks at Jessica Chastain’s arm on the red carpet of the 2021 Venice Film Festival, and don’t settle for less!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!