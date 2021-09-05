Home Entertainment Jessica Chastain And Oscar Isaac Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Jessica Chastain And Oscar Isaac Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

WELL, this weekend, the first two episodes of the highly-anticipated drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and the costars hit the red carpet together to support their show…then proceeded to cause an internet implosion with their off-the-charts red carpet chemistry.*


Dominique Charriau / WireImage

*A new romance sub-genre?!

Specifically, there’s one short, slow motion video that has caught Twitter‘s attention, which involves Oscar gazing lovingly at Jessica before intimately kissing her inner arm. As of right now, it’s been viewed over seven million times:


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @christinalefou

And six million of those views were just me!

Like…look at them. Stop what you’re doing, and look at them:


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

I did not slow this .gif down! This is the video! Look at that smolder!!!

Y’all, I just — I don’t throw around the word “swoon” a lot, ya know? But:


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

WOULD YOU LOOK AT THIS CHEMISTRY?! UNMATCHED:


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Is it possible to win an Academy Award for “Best Red Carpet Performance” because, if so, just give it to them:


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Now, it should be noted that these two stars are, in fact, married — and not to each other* — but this sort of stuff just goes to show how important off-screen chemistry is for on-screen chemistry! It’s palpable!


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images, Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

*Oscar is married to Danish screenwriter and director, Elvira Lind, while Jessica is married to fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

ANYWAY, the internet handled this whole thing by remaining calm, cool, and collected…JK, they lost their damn minds:


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @chstainferguson

While others opted to point out parallels to another former red hot promotional red carpet non-couple:


Twitter: @gagallure

Like — sure, this is clearly a staged thing to promote their show…but just let us have it, please:

people on the tl like “oh the oscar isaac jessica thing is clearly staged” ok so is porn let the girls have this one please!! god


Twitter: @xtinatucker

So, uh, yeah! There ya go! Find someone who looks at you the same way Oscar Isaac looks at Jessica Chastain’s arm on the red carpet of the 2021 Venice Film Festival, and don’t settle for less!


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

