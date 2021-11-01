Jessica Biel Shares Her Kids’ Harry Potter Halloween Costumes: Photos – Hollywood Life

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took sons Silas and Phineas trick-or-treating in coordinated ‘Harry Potter’ costumes! See the cute photos.

Accio adorable Harry Potter costumes: Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake took their sons trick-or-treating on Halloween in Harry Potter costumes. The actress, 39, shared magical photos from the festivities on Instagram on November 1. Her singer-songwriter husband, 40, dressed up as Professor Dumbledore while she opted for a Professor McGonagall costume to complement sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1: Silas took on the titular role of Harry Potter himself, while his baby brother dressed as Hedwig the owl.

“Last night at MAGIC hour,” Jessica captioned the post. Silas and Phineas appear in the last two slides. On his own Instagram account on Monday, Justin re-shared the images on his Instagram Story and offered a punny line: “I have been renamed DumbleDAD.”

The couple, who have been married since 2012, recently welcomed Phineas in July 2020. The two were able to keep the news of the second pregnancy under wraps during the earlier days of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Justin confirmed the arrival of baby number two while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2021. Host Ellen DeGeneres was actually one of the first people to find out about the pregnancy, having FaceTimed with Jessica while she had her baby bump in tow.

“You were one of the first people outside of our immediate family that we told,” the “SexyBack” singer recalled while on the show. “His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome, and he’s so cute, and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled.” During an interview on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna in September, Jessica opened up about motherhood and revealed she went through a “relearning process” after welcoming her second son.

“I remember going, ‘When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?’ I felt like I forgot; it was amnesia,” Jessica said. “I started from scratch all over again, and I didn’t expect that. I just sort of thought, ‘Well, I’m an expert now. You know, I’ve done this before, and I can do it again.’ No, I needed a full education all over again.” The actress added that her eldest son finds Phineas “really funny.”

“He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon,” Jessica said. “So, that’s really cute. He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother’s doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He’s so sweet, and he’s just a lovely guy. We’re pretty lucky. They’re sweet boys.”