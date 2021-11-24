Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Jessica Alba's Bikini In Cabo For Family Vacation – Photos – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
by Bradly Lamb

Jessica Alba showed off her fabulous figure in a bikini while on a family vacation in Cabo!

It’s no secret that Jessica Alba, 40, has an amazing figure and the actress proved that while on a family vacation in Cabo. In the new photos, Jessica soaked up the sun when she rocked a bright orange floral bikini. She headed to Mexico for the Thanksgiving break with her three kids – Honor, Haven, and Hayes – as well as her husband, Cash Warren.

jessica alba
Jessica Alba. (SplashNews)

While tanning by the pool, Jessica threw on the plunging orange triangle top with a pair of matching side-tie waisted bikini bottoms. The bottoms were super cheeky and featured a seam down the center of the back.

Meanwhile, just a day earlier, Jessica hit the beach with her family when she went for a dip in the ocean wearing another sexy ensemble. This time, she ditched her swimsuit for a neon pink spaghetti strap bralette and a pair of matching high-waisted, skintight biker shorts.

Jessica’s matching two-piece set put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display, and while it was a bit different to wear a workout set in the ocean, she still managed to pull off the look. When she wasn’t in the ocean, she wrapped up the bottom half of her body with a green floral Tory Burch Printed Pareo sarong.

Another one of our favorite outfits from Jessica while on vacation was her super high-waisted silk green patterned flare pants which she wore with a long-sleeve, yellow linen button-down shirt.

Jessica kept the flowy shirt unbuttoned except for in the middle and underneath she rocked a pink bikini top. She played in the grass with her kids while wearing this outfit and she accessorized with a white fedora and sunglasses.

